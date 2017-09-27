Katherine “Kay” Glines

June 18, 1945 — Sept. 25, 2017

Kay Knell Glines, 72, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, passed peacefully into the next life at her home Sept. 25 while holding the hand of her eternal companion and surrounded by her children and their spouses.

Kay was born June 18, 1945, in St. George to Ronald and Virginia Knell, whom she loved and adored. Kay married her college sweetheart, Leon Kay Glines, in the St. George Temple on Aug. 14, 1964.

Kay had a genuine interest in others and was truly a friend to all. She had a gift for making each person feel loved. Kay had an abiding love for the Savior and deep testimony of the gospel. She served in various church callings, including as a ward and stake Relief Society president, and in Young Women and Primary. She also served with her husband as a full-time missionary in the Lubbock, Texas, mission. She was willing to serve where she was needed, and served throughout her life in quiet ways most did not see. She was an exceptional visiting teacher.

Kay had a passion for being the best wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, which she devoted her entire life to. She loved all things relating to home and family. “Grams” was “the mostest and the bestest” grandma to her grandchildren and had a very special relationship with each one. Each grandchild felt they were her favorite – because they were! She loved a clean house, coiffed hair, the old Pinto home, a good laugh and just being with family. Grams, along with Gramps, loved attending family events and hosting them. Together they were the life and “love” of the party.

Kay rejoiced in her children, Lori (Joe) Shenk, Jeff (Trina) Glines, Ron (Rachelle) Glines, Holly (Travis) Wilkinson, her 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She loved her siblings, Bob (Buffy) Knell, Betty (Jim) Ford, Mary (Paul) Snow and Debbie (Danny) Parker. Her heart will always belong to her cherished husband Leon.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Oct. 2, at noon, at the Morningside Stake Center, 900 South River Road, St. George.

A viewing will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St., St. George, on Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Oct. 2, at the Morningside Stake Center from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr., St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.