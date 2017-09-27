Power pole snaps when truck snags power line

Power pole snaps and falls to the street, taking line and equipment with it after it is struck by a truck Wednesday, St. George, Utah, Sept. 27, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Emergency crews responded to the area of North Park Street after the rear hopper of a truck snagged an overhead power line, causing the line, power pole and transformer to crash onto the roadway Wednesday.

Shorty after 9 a.m. officers, firefighters and responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle incident involving the blue truck, which used to pick up and deliver recycle bins, that caught the line on the corner of North Park Street and East 350 North.

Emergency crews found the power line snapped and on the ground, along with a damaged power pole and debris scattered along the roadway. With live power lines on the ground, firefighters closed East 350 North at the corner of Red Hills Parkway and diverted traffic away from the scene.

Witnesses at the scene said that the rear hopper of the truck was lifted when it caught the power line, causing it to snap and damage the pole.

An official statement was not available at the time of this report.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Power responded to the scene while city workers repaired and replaced damaged equipment to get power restored to the affected area.

This report is based on statements from witnesses at the scene and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews