Dec. 10, 1934 — Sept. 24, 2017

Virginia Deon Anthony Cowley passed away Sept. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 10, 1934, in Salt Lake City to Lattell Geoffery Anthony and Cora Vivian Draper.

Virginia worked for Frontier Airlines, where she met her husband Calvin Ellison Cowley. They married July 14, 1965, and had two children together.

She worked for Harmons Grocery in West Valley City before retiring to St. George to be closer to her family. There she continued to work throughout the community to keep herself occupied and surrounded by caring people. She loved to travel with friends and family. She never turned down an opportunity to solve a puzzle and looked forward to card nights, bingo, musicals and every opportunity to spoil her dog.

Virginia was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be missed by all.

Virginia is survived by sons Bryan (Laura) Cowley, of Las Vegas, and Brad (Ariele) Cowley, of Seattle; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters Darlene Anderson and Donna Kresser; and her precious dog Mitsy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to P.A.W.S. Dixie, 1125 W. 1130 North, St. George 84770.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George.

A visitation will be held prior to services from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery on Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

