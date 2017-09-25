Region 9 Football Blitz: Watch Friday’s top plays & players

Written by Andy Griffin
September 25, 2017

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every Monday. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.

Today’s Show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 6 of the prep football season, including a huge victory at on the road for the Dixie Flyers, a successful Homecoming for the Desert Hills Thunder and a defensive scrum in Hurricane.

Don’t miss the top plays of the week!

Here are the scores from Week 6:

Week 6’s results
Dixie 24, Pine View 14
Desert Hills 55, Canyon View 7
Cedar 14, Hurricane 8
Snow Canyon – bye week

This Friday’s games
Canyon View (0-6) at Dixie (5-1)
Cedar (3-3) at Snow Canyon (4-1)
Pine View (3-3) at Hurriane (2-4)
Desert Hills – bye

Every Friday, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games on Region 9 GameDay. Then, on Mondays we’ll bring you the Region 9 Football Blitz, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.

