Region 9 Football Blitz: Watch Friday’s top plays & players

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every Monday. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.

Today’s Show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 6 of the prep football season, including a huge victory at on the road for the Dixie Flyers, a successful Homecoming for the Desert Hills Thunder and a defensive scrum in Hurricane.

Don’t miss the top plays of the week!

Here are the scores from Week 6:

Week 6’s results

Dixie 24, Pine View 14

Desert Hills 55, Canyon View 7

Cedar 14, Hurricane 8

Snow Canyon – bye week

This Friday’s games

Canyon View (0-6) at Dixie (5-1)

Cedar (3-3) at Snow Canyon (4-1)

Pine View (3-3) at Hurriane (2-4)

Desert Hills – bye

Every Friday, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games on Region 9 GameDay. Then, on Mondays we’ll bring you the Region 9 Football Blitz, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.