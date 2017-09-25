3-car collision above St. George wrecks newly bought car

Written by Ric Wayman
September 25, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A lane change on Red Hills Parkway Monday morning led to a crash that damaged three vehicles, one of which was a 30-year-old, classic Chevrolet Camaro that had just been purchased.

A badly damaged Camaro sits in the middle of Red Hills Parkway Monday morning after being hit by a Ford Edge. St. George, Utah, Sept. 25, 2017 | Photo by Mike Cole, St. George News

“A black pickup truck was in the center turn lane preparing to do a U-turn,” St. George Police Lt. Jeff Bahlmann said. “A Camaro was in the inside travel lane traveling eastbound and the white Ford Edge was in the outside lane. … The white Ford Edge merged into the inside travel lane causing a collision with the Camaro.”

One of the cars then careened into the truck in the center turn lane.

All vehicles were heading eastbound, Bahlmann said.

“Some possible injuries on the driver of the Camaro,” Bahlmann said. “(He) complained of some arm pain.”

The driver of the Camaro said that he had recently purchased the car. The for-sale sign was still visible in the back window.

The Camaro and Ford Edge were towed from the scene. The Camaro driver was treated at the scene and released.

Bahlmann said all occupants were wearing seat belts and the driver of the Ford Edge was issued a citation for an unsafe lane change.

St. George Police and Fire departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

