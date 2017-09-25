Sept. 23, 2017

Naida Stratton Bess passed away peacefully in her home on Sept. 23, 2017. She was born to Girnzy and Leona Elder Stratton in Hurricane, in a white house where the genealogy library is today.

Naida married Aaron Neil Leavitt and they raised their three children in Hurricane. She later married William H. Bess and moved to Henderson, Nevada. She lived there for about 20 years until they built a new home in Hurricane, where she lived the rest of her life.

Naida worked as a lunch lady at the school in Hurricane. There she was well loved and respected by all the students and everyone she worked with. Still today, people talk about the good times they had with her in the school lunch. She was a wonderful cook and loved to bake for her family and friends. She was a kind and friendly person and will be missed by so many people.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church callings throughout her life. She served in the Young Women various times, in the primary, in the Cub Scouts and as a Relief Society president for three years.

Naida loved to read books whenever she could. Between her and her sister, Marlene, they read everything they could get their hands on growing up. Being one of her favorite things to do, she read up till the day she passed.

Naida was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill, and her brothers, Winston, Neil and Glenn Stratton. She is survived by her children, Glenn Leavitt, Glenna (Elmer) Hofmiester, Richard (Dayna) Leavitt; sister, Marlene (John) Johnson; and 12 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all those who helped from Encompass Home Health and Hospice – Susanne Rayburn, Helen Barlow, Shanna Millgate, Regan Simkins, and Ginger Jones – for their love, concern and the care they provided over the past two years. They also would like to thank her ward for bringing food and coming to visit.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Sept. 29, 11 a.m. at the Hurricane West Stake Center, 270 S. 700 West, Hurricane.

Friends may call for visitation Sept. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane and Sept. 29, prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center.

Interment will take place in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.