Authorities searching for 2 suspects who fled on foot during I-15 traffic stop

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are searching for two suspects who fled on foot Sunday night during a traffic stop on Interstate 15.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., two Hispanic men were stopped for speeding on northbound I-15 near milepost 60, according to a statement issued Monday by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

When asked to exit the vehicle, both men reportedly fled on foot.

The two suspects are wanted in connection to drug trafficking violations and are believed to be 29-year-old Roberto Gallardo Lerenzo and 39-year-old Manuel Romero Gallardo, the Sheriff’s Office said.

One is described as wearing brown shorts, a blue T-shirt, a gold watch and a gold necklace, officials said. The second suspect is described as wearing a black shirt and black pants. One suspect is also believed to be barefoot.

“There is currently no known information (if) they are armed,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the statement.

A reverse 911 alert was issued late Sunday night to residents in the area to lock their doors and be on the lookout for the suspects.

“The schools are aware of the siutation (sic),” Cedar City Police said Monday morning, “and officers are actively seeking the suspect at this time.”

Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-867-7500.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

