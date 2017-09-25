Police: Driver failing to yield after stop sign leads to 3-vehicle crash on St. George Boulevard

A Honda Accord's front end is damaged following a T-bone collision on St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah, Sept. 24, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A person was injured following a three-vehicle crash on St. George Boulevard Sunday night after a driver failed to yield after a stop sign, police said.

St. George Police responded to the incident at the intersection of 600 East and St. George Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

The crash involved a gray 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 29-year-old man with four passengers, a purple 1999 Honda Accord driven by an 18-year-old man and a black 2017 Ford SUV driven by a 72-year-old man with three passengers.

“The Chevy was traveling north on 600 East crossing the Boulevard,” St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said. “He pulled out from the stop sign in front of the Honda who T-boned him, causing him to spin and hit the Ford, who was stopped at the stop sign going southbound on 600 East.”

Emergency personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived to provide medical evaluation and treatment. Only minor injuries were reported.

“The driver of the Chevy was cited for failure to yield after stop sign,” Trombley said.

The Honda sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene. The Chevrolet’s passenger side was damaged, and the Ford appeared to sustain minimal damage in the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.