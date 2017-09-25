April 10, 1928 – Sept. 21, 2017

Our beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, James Robert Cooper, passed away on Sept. 21, 2017, at home in American Fork.

He was born April 10, 1928, in Fillmore, to James Henry and Glenda Adams Cooper, the oldest of four children. He attended high school in Ely, Nevada, and Provo. He joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country for two years. Dad attended school at Utah State and the University of Utah.

He married Claudine Marshall in 1947 and they were blessed with four children: Kelly, Craig, Lisa and Tom. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1962. He taught all his children to love the outdoors, to fish, to hunt birds, hunt arrowheads and go on friend and family outings. This legacy has been passed on to all the grandkids as well.

He was a long-time wholesale distributor for Chevron (Standard) Oil and eventually became a jobber for Chevron, establishing and running Cooper Oil Company along with his sons.

In 1976, he married Bertha Allen and gained Bertha’s children: Sharon, Jan, Richard and David.

He was a member of the LDS Church and held several leadership positions during that time. Bob and Bertha served a mission for the church at Cove Fort during the 1990s.

He was an active member of the Lions Club, the Gun Club, local politics and his community. Dad had a stellar reputation as an honest businessman, a true friend and an advocate of the underdog.

Bob is survived by his wife Bertha, first wife Claudine Cooper and children, Kelly (Marcia) Cooper, Craig (Elaine) Cooper, Lisa (Carl) Bowler and Tom (Phyllis) Cooper; stepchildren Sharon (Ron) Jones, Jan (Bruce) Smith and David Allen; 35 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister Janice (Peck) Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack Cooper, an infant sister Jill, stepson Richard Allen, grandson Ryan Cooper, step-grandson Daniel Spear, and step-son-in-law Ron Jones.

Funeral services

There will be a memorial service held in his honor on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. It will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff St., St. George. All friends and family are invited.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.