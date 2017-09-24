Meet the Chamber: Lunch at Staheli Family Farm

Truck image courtesy of Staheli Family Farms, other elements stock images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Join the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday for a Meet the Chamber luncheon at the Staheli Family Farm. The lunchtime event is free and offers an opportunity to tour the 350-acre farm property and participate in the annual “Corn Maize.”

Fun fall attractions include: The Bee Line, Paintball Gallery, Grandma Carma’s Creamery, Spooky Trick-or-Treat Trail, Cow Train Depot, Candice Cornelia the Witch, Corn Maize, Field of Screams, Pumpkin Patch, Farmland, Chuck Wagon Diner, Wick’a Dee Witch, Campfire & S’mores, Petting Zoo and Pig Races. New attractions for 2017 include Candy Cannon, Pumpkin Seed-Spitting Contest, Straw Bale Hoist, New Witch “Daughty,” Konk the Crow and more.

Staheli Family Farm was established in 1889 by Frank Staheli Sr., a vegetable farmer and immigrant from Switzerland. Staheli was one of the first mayors in Washington City. He was also an agricultural pioneer who built the first rock irrigation ditches in the area, systems still in use today.

The farm has been used for a variety of agricultural experiments through a university extension program and has played a major role in St. George and Washington City agriculture. The farm’s primary products are beef, alfalfa and sugar beets.

Over 12 years ago, the farm incorporated agritourism into their business model in order to educate children about where food comes from.

Staheli Family Farm is a working farm open daily from Sept. 23 to Oct. 31 for autumn fun. Every year in October, the farm has an average of 30,000 Corn Maize visitors.

Event details

What: Meet the Chamber luncheon at Staheli Family Farm

When: Wednesday, Sept. 27 between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: 3400 Washington Fields Road, Washington, Utah

Cost: Free.

