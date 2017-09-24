Live music and art combine for ‘Final Friday Art Walk’ in Cedar City

Jazz musicians who will appear at the Cedar City Art Walk Friday, photo date not specified | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Arts Council, St. George News / Cedar City News
CEDAR CITY — Live jazz, contemporary and classical music and other art await in Cedar City Friday with the the “Final Friday Art Walk” from 5-8 p.m.
The free stroll combines music and art with events stretching from Artisan’s on University Boulevard to the Southern Utah Museum of Art on 300 West.
Artist demonstrations will be held at various places along the walk, including a wood turner on 100 West and spinning and other fiber arts in front of the Southern Utah University’s Alumni House.
Music will include the MB3 Jazz Quartet at the IG Winery from 5-7 p.m. and Steven Swift and April McPherson at Stone Path from 5-6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Art Walk Facebook page.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Matthew Erhard will appear at the Cedar City Art Walk Friday, photo undated | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Arts Council, St. George News / Cedar City News
Nina Hansen will appear at the Cedar City Art Walk Friday, photo undated | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Arts Council, St. George News / Cedar City News
Roice Nelson will appear at the Cedar City Art Walk Friday, photo undated | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Arts Council, St. George News / Cedar City News
A montage of artists who appeared at the Sept. 3, 2017 Cedar City Art Walk, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 3, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Arts Council, St. George News / Cedar City News
Stand and Lindsay Szczesny will appear at the Cedar City Art Walk Friday, photo undated | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Arts Council, St. George News / Cedar City News
Steven Swift and April McPherson, who will appear at the Cedar City Art Walk Friday, photo undated | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Arts Council, St. George News / Cedar City News
