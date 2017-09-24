Live music and art combine for ‘Final Friday Art Walk’ in Cedar City

Jazz musicians who will appear at the Cedar City Art Walk Friday, photo date not specified | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Arts Council, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Live jazz, contemporary and classical music and other art await in Cedar City Friday with the the “Final Friday Art Walk” from 5-8 p.m.

The free stroll combines music and art with events stretching from Artisan’s on University Boulevard to the Southern Utah Museum of Art on 300 West.

Artist demonstrations will be held at various places along the walk, including a wood turner on 100 West and spinning and other fiber arts in front of the Southern Utah University’s Alumni House.

Music will include the MB3 Jazz Quartet at the IG Winery from 5-7 p.m. and Steven Swift and April McPherson at Stone Path from 5-6 p.m.

