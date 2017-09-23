Nov. 19, 1924 – Sept. 21, 2017

Martha Adams Muir passed away at Dixie Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah, on Sept. 21. She was born November 19, 1924, in Oakley, Idaho, to Romelyn and Sarah Helen Worthington Adams.

When Martha was 10 years old, because of her parents unexpected deaths due to the effects of typhoid fever, she and her sister Donna were raised by their uncle and aunt, Daniel and Arzetta Worthington Martin in Pocatello, Idaho.

She married Wendell L Muir from Randolph, Utah, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 24, 1947. They moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1959 where they raised their five children. Wendell worked as a pharmacist for 50 years at Huntridge Drug Store. Martha stayed at home to raise their children.

In 1975, she pursued her nursing career by working for the state of Nevada as a vocational rehabilitation nurse and later continued as a nurse at the Bureau of Disability Adjudication. In 2004 after Wendell and Martha were both retired, they moved to their home is Santa Clara.

Martha was an active member of the LDS church and served in many different callings. Her greatest joy in life was caring for and serving others which she did throughout her whole life.

Martha is survived by daughters: Suzanne (Glade) Covington of Las Vegas, Nevada; Kathleen (Dean) Barnum of St. George; Elizabeth (Paul) Furgeson of Magna; Lisa (Brian) Hillman of LaVerkin: and son, David (Christine) Muir of St. George.

She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law L. David (Nedra) Muir of St. George and Kenneth (Shana) Vernon of Woodruff.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; her parents; her brother Ernest; and sisters Helen, Beth, Ruth, Donna and Loa.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Santa Clara LDS 7th Ward Chapel, 3815 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara.

Visitations will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd. and on Friday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.