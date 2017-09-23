UPDATED: 86-year-old Shirley White found safe

Written by Joseph Witham
September 23, 2017
Shirley White, 86, was found after going missing in St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy St. George Police Department, St. George News

Update 11 p.m. St. George Police confirmed Saturday night that Shirley White was found safe.

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 86-year-old woman who went missing in St. George Saturday night.

Shirley White was last seen at 950 S. 400 E. at 8 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a maroon shirt and has red and white flowers in her hair.

Description

  • Missing since: 8 p.m, Sept. 23, 2017.
  • Missing from: St. George.
  • Age: 86.
  • Sex: Female.
  • Race: White.
  • Build: Heavy.
  • Height: 5 feet 10 inches.
  • Hair: Gray.
  • Last seen wearing: Black pants, maroon shirt with red and white flowers in her hair.

Anyone who sees White should call St. George Police at 435-627-4300.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

