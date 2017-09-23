UPDATED: 86-year-old Shirley White found safe

Update 11 p.m. St. George Police confirmed Saturday night that Shirley White was found safe.
ST. GEORGE — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 86-year-old woman who went missing in St. George Saturday night.
Shirley White was last seen at 950 S. 400 E. at 8 p.m.
She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build.
She was last seen wearing black pants and a maroon shirt and has red and white flowers in her hair.
Description
- Missing since: 8 p.m, Sept. 23, 2017.
- Missing from: St. George.
- Age: 86.
- Sex: Female.
- Race: White.
- Build: Heavy.
- Height: 5 feet 10 inches.
- Hair: Gray.
- Last seen wearing: Black pants, maroon shirt with red and white flowers in her hair.
Anyone who sees White should call St. George Police at 435-627-4300.
