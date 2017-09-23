Angels Landing, second trail to close for maintenance

A hiker descends the Angels Landing route with near 1000-foot drops on both sides, Zion National Park, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Caitlin Ceci, Zion National Park, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — One of Zion National Park’s most popular trails will undergo routine maintenance the first week of October. Trail crews will be working on steep terrain along the Angels Landing Trail. To take all safety precautions, including preventing rocks from falling on visitors on the West Rim Trail below, the park must close both trails to all visitors while work is performed.

Angels Landing Trail will close Oct. 2, beginning at 7 a.m. The West Rim Trail will also close at that time between the trailhead at the Grotto and Scout Lookout. Hikers on the West Rim Trail will not be allowed to pass Scout Lookout until after 1 p.m. that day.

The West Rim Trail will be open for hikers the rest of the week. The Kayenta Trail will remain open. Alternate suggested hikes during this closure are Observation Point or Hidden Canyon trails.

During the closure, the Zion trail crew will be performing recurring maintenance, which includes: replacing guideposts and worn sections of chain, removing litter and graffiti, and re-shaping some of the steps chiseled into the sandstone. The trail will reopen Oct. 7, at 7 a.m.

