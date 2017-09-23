17 new aircraft to be unveiled at Southern Utah University

Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University will celebrate in high-flying fashion Saturday with the unveiling of 17 new aircraft. The event offers the community an opportunity to view new airplanes and helicopters, participate in flight simulation experiences and enjoy live music at the hangar.

The university’s fleet of new red aircraft includes 10 Cirrus SR20 airplanes and seven new helicopters purchased for the university’s Professional Pilot Aviation Program.

The “Red Sky Rally” will take place Sept. 30 at the Cedar City Regional Airport from 5-10 p.m. The concert at the hangar begins at 8:30 p.m. featuring indie-rock band Van Lady Love of Provo.

“This group of newly purchased fixed- and rotor-wing aircraft will help us accomplish our core values of safety first, quality instruction and training in advanced and relevant aircraft,” David Dyches, Professional Pilot Aviation Program deputy executive director said. “Both the Cirrus and Robinson aircraft prepare students to seamlessly progress from flight training to employer operated aircraft.”

Cirrus SR20 fixed-wing aircraft are the only factory-designed training aircraft with the Cirrus Airframe Parachute Systems, or CAPS. Deploying a parachute from the aircraft’s mainframe if the aircraft experiences trouble, CAPS is designed to lower passengers to safety.

Additionally, the planes have other safety features and advanced avionics that provide maximum protection to students and instructors. Robinson R-44 rotor-wing aircraft also offer advanced avionics and radar tracking mechanisms that are industry-leading designs.

“The addition of the Cirrus aircraft will elevate our program by offering the most advanced and safest training available in the world,” SUU president Scott Wyatt said.

Red Sky Rally attendees can enter a drawing for the chance to get behind the controls of a flight simulator. The first 300 attendees to complete their “Earn Your Wings” passports will receive an SUU balsa wood airplane kit take-home gift.

SUU students with a student ID can qualify to enter a drawing for helicopter flyovers at the SUU vs. Cal Poly Homecoming football game Oct. 7.

The Red Sky Rally is presented by the SUU Professional Pilot Aviation Program and the Office of Community & Academic Enrichment. For more information, call 435-865-8255, or email the program.

Event details

What: Red Sky Rally and concert.

When: Sept. 30, 5-10 p.m. with concert by Van Lady Love at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar City Regional Airport, 2560 Aviation Way, Cedar City.

