Impact with semi sends debris flying as pickup truck’s axle shatters

ST. GEORGE — A pickup truck was demolished after a collision with a parked semitractor-trailer sent metal, rubber and debris soaring through the air Friday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash involving a white 2007 Nissan Titan and a semi on North Industrial Road, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

Officers found the semi, a Kenworth pulling two SmithCo side-dump trailers that were more than 40 feet long, parked alongside the street facing south while the Nissan was in the roadway. Debris was strewn along the pavement after a section of the front passenger’s side of the Nissan splintered off on impact.

“The semi was parked and out of the way, with the tire of the rear trailer on the solid white line when this collision occurred,” Trombley said.

Officers learned during the investigation that the pickup truck was heading south on Industrial Road and veered to the right, striking the driver’s side rear trailer of the semi with the front passenger side of the pickup.

The violence of the impact was similar to an explosion, one witness said at the scene, adding that the pickup’s axle and front tire flew off the truck and splintered, landing several feet away.

The man driving the pickup truck was cited for unsafe lane travel, and the disabled pickup was towed from the scene. The semi sustained damage to the rear steel frame of the second trailer and remained operational.

No injuries were reported.

The St. George Police Department and the St. George Fire Department responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Ed. note: CORRECTION made Sept. 23, 2017, 8:40 a.m. – The pickup truck in this report was incorrectly identified as a Toyota rather than a Nissan; references throughout the report are corrected.

