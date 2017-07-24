Crowd packs Legend Solar Stadium for Merrill Osmond’s pioneer pageant and fireworks show

ST. GEORGE — The history of Southern Utah’s many pioneers was presented to revelers in spectacular fashion at Legend Solar Stadium in St. George during “The Pioneer Legacy” pageant and fireworks show presented by Merrill Osmond Monday night.
Country music star Nathan Osmond emceed the pre-show at the packed stadium, which featured a display by the Flying Rocket Man and performances by local artists.
Over 150 youth made up the pageant’s cast, which included reenactments of the stories of Mormon settlers and other cultures in Southern Utah, showcasing the region’s history alongside a massive fireworks show.
During the pre-show, the “Pioneer Legacy Award” was presented to the Atkin family, whose ancestors, William and Rachel Atkin, settled on 160 acres of uninhabited land in the present day location of SunRiver. Their descendants include the founder of SkyWest Airlines, among many other entrepreneurs.
Proceeds from the show benefited the Olive Osmond Hearing Fund to provide hearing technology from Intermountain Audiology to three deaf children from the Washington County School District.
See St. George News’ “Pioneer Legacy” coverage in the media player top of this report and photo gallery below.
