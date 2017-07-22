Third annual Brian Head Car Show features cool cars and cool temps

Third annual Brian Head Car Show, Brian Head Resort, Utah, July 22, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

BRIAN HEAD — Brian Head Resort upped the cool factor Saturday with the third annual Brian Head Car Show featuring cars and trucks both classic and modern.

Hot rods and muscle cars lined the parking area in front of the Giant Steps lodge with Brian Head’s mountainous peaks providing a picturesque backdrop to a beautiful cool day.

The car show continues through Sunday starting at 8 a.m. with a cruise through the resort and scenic areas. Guests are invited to come walk through the cars and enjoy a day on the mountain.

For more information about the Brian Head Car Show click here.

St. George News reporter Hollie Reina spent the day at the car show and created this fun photo gallery to enjoy.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Event details

What: Brian Head Car Show 2017.

When: Continues Sunday, July 22, starting at 8 a.m.

Where: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.

Cost: Free.

Resources

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.