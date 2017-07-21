Jan. 8, 1948 – July 14, 2017

Steven Kay Bryner was born on Jan. 8, 1948, passed away on July 14, 2017, after a long illness.

He was married to Barbara Jean Bishop in the Salt Lake City Temple of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints on Nov. 15, 1968.

Steve worked for Rocky Mountain Power starting out on the survey crew in 1966 and worked in various positions and many different offices throughout the company. In 2012, he retired from the Santaquin Delta warehouses after 46 years of service.

Steve loved talking with others. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready with a big fish story, in which the fish always got bigger, or a joke sure to make you smile. He also had great fondness for pranks and practical jokes, being well known to send a small child with a frog or snake to go scare their mother, or to teach the grandkids new pranks they had never heard of before. He was also very kind always willing to spend an extra minute to help out, or often going out of his way to cheer someone up.

Steve had many hobbies, but easily his favorite was going to the lake, and loved having his family along. There were many family camping trips and outings filled with waterskiing and fishing, and every one of them with a fun new story to add to his repertoire.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Livingston and Dean L. Bryner, and siblings Carol Bryner, Dixie Gibbs and Susan Bryner.

Steve is survived by his wife, Barbara J Bishop; his children Stephanie Adam (Raymond), Jason Bryner, Shaun Bryner (Thomas Nielson), Amy Hall (David); grandchildren Kendall Crotchett, Spencer Crotchett (Cynthia), Kevin Crotchett, Geoffrey Crotchett (Samantha); great-grandchildren Eric Crotchett, Lucas Crotchett, Bentley Bryner, Hunter Bryner; siblings Karl Bryner, MaryAnne Bryner, Roger Bryner, Dolly Orgill.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 21, 2017, 11 a.m. at the LaVerkin 4th Ward Chapel, 481 N. Main, LaVerkin, Utah.

There will be a viewing prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will take place in the LaVerkin City Cemetery.

Mortuary

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

