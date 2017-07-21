Hudson Redd

July 15, 2017

This spring we had the happiest of news – we were adding to our family a little boy! The smiles on Dylan’s, Kassadi’s and Jax’s faces mirrored the joyful feelings in our hearts. A new “little bro!” Our lives revolved around this news: planning, hoping, anticipating.

Hudson Jay Redd, son of Jay and Karen Redd, was born July 15, 2017, perfect and peaceful, yet too small for this world. We believe that Hudson is close; hand in hand with his grandpa, Dr. James Redd. The heartache we feel has no limit. That said, we take great comfort in the Plan of Salvation knowing we will be with him again.

We are grateful for the love that we have been blessed with by family and friends which has been so needed and appreciated. We would like to thank our obstetrician, Dr. Chad Lunt who stayed by our side during the long vigil. His constant care will never be forgotten.

Services

Hudson’s service will be this Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be from 1:30-2 p.m. at the Mortuary.

Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, UT.

Thank you again for your food, flowers, prayers and constant love.

Mortuary

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.