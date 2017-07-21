Oct. 17, 1934 – July 17, 2017

Barbara Jean Erickson, age 82, passed away, Monday, July 17, 2017. Barbara was born and raised in Nashwauk, Minnesota. As a young adult she moved to California with her parents. She met and married the love of her life, Jack Erickson. After raising their family, they chose to retire in St. George, Utah, and then in Hurricane, Utah.

Barbara is survived by her loving children: Lisa (Geno) Cristiano, Jon (Jill) Erickson and Ericka (Derek) Pickett; her cherished grandchildren: Corey (Britney) Thompson, Eric (Kelly) Thompson, Heidi Erickson, Ashley Erickson, Ethen Pickett and Colten Pickett; five great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Erickson, and her parents, Nunzi and Rose Williams.

Services

A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 West 200 North, St. George, Utah. Donation can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Mortuary

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

