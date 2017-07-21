April 7, 1931 – July 19, 2017

The earth will be a little dimmer with the loss of Alma Delmont Truman. Delmont was born to Alta Holt and Alma (“Al”) Truman on April 7, 1931, in Enterprise, Utah. Delmont was the oldest of six children whom he loved and cared for his entire life. There was a bond between him and his siblings that will never be broken, even into the eternities.

If you knew Delmont, you knew sunshine and you were indeed his friend. This was proven early in his youth as he served as student body president at Enterprise High School then later at Dixie State College, where he also played center on the basketball team.

Delmont always felt honored that he was able to serve his country on the front lines of the Korean War and would often share stories of his experiences with those who loved to listen. Unable to serve a mission for his church due to his military service, Delmont always said he “opened the Korean mission with a M2 carbine”.

After returning from the war, Delmont attended and graduated from BYU where he met his eternal companion, Karol Geraldine Kuhn. They were married in the St. George, Utah LDS Temple April 9, 1955. Delmont and Karol spent most of their married lives in St. George, but also lived 12 years in the Provo/Orem area of Utah and three years in Las Vegas, Nevada. No matter where they resided, they were always participating in many musical and community events.

Delmont was blessed with a beautiful baritone voice. Anyone who heard him sing was lifted and renewed by his amazing gift. He has been known as The Voice of Dixie for many years because of the spirited “Dixie” song he was often asked to perform at frequent community gatherings. Delmont was proud of his beloved Dixie College (now DSU) and in 2012 was inducted into the Dixie College Hall of Fame.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Delmont lived his testimony through how he served. He served in many church capacities such as stake and regional dance director, high councilor and bishop. He loved his calling as a missionary at the Pine Valley chapel, but his favorite calling was home teacher.

Delmont was honored and given many awards throughout his life, but his most cherished blessing were the four children he and Karol brought into this world and the grandchildren and great grandchildren who followed. Always the one to put his needs last, Delmont was happiest when he was serving those around him.

If ever there was a man who will always be remembered, it is Delmont — he left a light in our hearts and a legacy of love that will never be forgotten!

Delmont is survived by his wife Karol Kuhn, son Dan (Gina Dawn), daughter Rhonda (Scott Ford), daughter Gina, and son Boyd (Sandy); 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brother Lonnie (Leslie), sister AdaJane (Lee Kleinman) and sister Margaret Marshall.

Preceded in death are his parents, Alma and Alta (Holt) Truman; sister Carolyn Adams (John Adams); sister Deneice Snow (Dexter Snow); and nephew Tyler Call Truman.

Services

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 1 p.m. in the St. George 8 th Ward Chapel, 166 S. Main, St. George, Utah.

Ward Chapel, 166 S. Main, St. George, Utah. Viewings will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah; and Wednesday, July 26, 2017, prior to services from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the St. George 8th Ward Chapel.

Interment will take place in the Pine Valley Cemetery, Pine Valley, Utah.

Mortuary

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

Friends and family are invited to sign Delmont’s guestbook at Spilsbury Mortuary online.