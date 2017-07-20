TGIF Show: Your Pioneer Day weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | July 14-16
Pioneer Day events
- Friday-Monday, times vary | Days of ’47 Dixie | Admission: Free; vendors may vary | Location: Locations throughout Washington County, see link.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Parowan Pioneer Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan City Park, Main Street, Parowan.
- Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Pioneer Days Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Various Cedar City locations, see link.
- Monday, 6-10 p.m. | Summer of Fun: Pioneer Pool Party | Admission: $6; $20 for family of 4 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Monday, gates at 6:15 p.m. | Pioneer Legacy and Firework Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Legend Solar Stadium, 500 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Monday, 7 p.m. | Alex Boye in Concert | Admission: $15 | Location: Kanab High School, 59 E. Cowboy Way, Kanab.
- Monday, 7 p.m. | Bryce Canyon Country Rodeo | Admission: Adult, $13; child (5-11), $9 | Location: Rodeo Grounds at Bryce Canyon Ruby’s Inn, 26 S. Main St., Bryce Canyon City.
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Photography: Sight Site | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Art Museum Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Only Abstraction Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Golden Eagle Release | Admission: Free | Location: Brian Head Peak, Brian Head.
- Friday, noon to 1 p.m. | Curtain Call Luncheon | Admission: $17.50-$20 | Location: Southern Utah University Alumni House, 279 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Poetry Under the Stars 7 | Admission: $25 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 681 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Improv 101 | Admission: Free | Location: Holiday Inn, 1808 S. Crosby Way, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Sunday, times vary | Neil Simon Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: The Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Mamma Mia” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “High School Musical Jr.” | Admission: $12 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Saturday’s Warrior” | Admission: $13 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “The Great Circus C.A.P.E.R.” | Admission: $10-$12 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | Disney’s “Newsies” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 5-9 p.m. | July Concert Series | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Parowan Library Park, 16 S. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Moana” | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Park, 111 N. 100 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Funky Monkey Drive In Movie Night | Admission: Free | Location: Funky Monkey Arcade, 281 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. | Enterprise Rodeo | Admission: Adult, $6; child (3-11), $4; baby (o-2), free | Location: Enterprise Rodeo Grounds, 1003 E. 100 North, Enterprise.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Storytime and Dance with Belle and Ariel | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Duck Creek Days | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Duck Creek Village.
- Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. | Brian Head Car Show | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cat, Kitten and Dog Adoption Event | Admission: Free; adoption fees vary | Location: WOOF Center for Active Pets, 1812 Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock LIVE: Misty Frampton | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Gunlock County Duo | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Otherwise | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: FireHouse Bar and Grill, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Saturday-Sunday, all day | Wildflower Festival | Admission: $5 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Kane County Children’s Justice Center 10K, 5K, Fun Run | Admission: $5-$50 | Location: Jacob Hamblin Park, 531 N. 100 East, Kanab.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Cedar Breaks Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument.
- Saturday-Sunday, all day | Panguitch Lake Tourny | Admission: Free | Location: Panguitch Lake.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
