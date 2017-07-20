Harley rider is injured when car cuts a left turn in front of him

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office respond to crash that injures a rider Thursday afternoon, LaVerkin, Utah, July 20, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

LAVERKIN — A Toquerville man riding through LaVerkin was thrown from his blue Harley Davidson motorcycle and injured when a driver failed to yield while making a left-hand turn through an intersection Thursday.

At approximately 1:30 pm. officers and emergency personnel responded to a crash at the intersection of state Route 9 and W. 500 North involving a Volvo passenger car and the motorcycle with an injured rider, LaVerkin Police Chief Ben Lee said.

Responding officers found a small group of bystanders around the rider who was lying in the middle of the intersection. Minutes later the ambulance arrived and transported the man to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George in stable condition.

“The rider sustained injuries during impact, primarily to his legs, according to what we were told by witnesses at the scene,” Lee said, “but he was conscious and talking to officers before being transported to the hospital.”

Officers found through the investigation that the motorcycle was heading north on SR-9. As he approached the intersection of W. 500 North he struck the southbound Volvo making a left-hand turn onto 500 North directly in front of him.

According to witness statements, the man driving the Volvo had approached the intersection behind another vehicle that made a left-hand turn without yielding to the oncoming rider, the chief said. The first car was able to clear the intersection, but the Volvo following close behind intent on making the left turn as well was side-swiped by the northbound motorcycle.

The rider was thrown from the bike during impact and landed in the middle of the roadway where he was found minutes later by responders.

Officers issued a citation to the man driving the Volvo for failing to yield on a left-hand turn. The intersection was closed and traffic diverted by Washington County deputies for just under 30 minutes, Lee said, while responders tended to the injured rider and cleared the roadway.

No other information regarding the rider’s condition or extent of his injuries was available at the time of this report.

The motorcycle was damaged and later towed from the scene.

The LaVerkin Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Hurricane Valley Fire and Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

