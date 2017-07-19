‘Red Rock LIVE’ brings talented musicians to streets of Kanab

Overlaid image. A musician plays guitar against a wood wall overlaid with a microphone, location and date not specified | Background image courtesy of Jakey Leigh's Coffee Shop, foreground image from freepng.com, St. George News

KANAB — Every Friday night until October brings “Red Rock Live” in Kanab, a variety of live musical performances for the public’s free enjoyment.

The music will be staged weekly on the porch of Jakey Leigh’s Cafe, 4 E. Center St., from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. Each week features new and talented performers in a number of different musical genres.

Food and beverages may be purchased from nearby merchants.

Upcoming artists through August include the following:

July 21 | Misty Frampton

July 28 | Zach Marquez

Aug. 4 | Jerry Allen

Aug. 11 | The Naturals

Aug. 18 | Michael SG

Aug. 25 | No Red Rock Live | The Western Legends event will be taking place at this time.

Red Rock Live is a collaborative effort with Kane County and The Desert Pulse to offer a memorable music experience with added nightlife opportunities in beautiful Kanab.

With the talent of musicians from all over the region, the streets come alive in Kanab … “Magically Unspoiled.”

Event details

What: Red Rock LIVE.

When: Every Friday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. until October.

Where: Jakey Leigh’s Cafe, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.

Cost: No cover; food and beverage purchases available at nearby locations, prices vary.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews