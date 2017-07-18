Tommy Edward Huckaby

August 25, 1927 — July 14, 2017

Tommy “Ed” Huckaby, 89, passed away on July 14, 2017, at his residence. He was born August 25, 1927, in the small town of Heavener, Oklahoma, to parents Benjamin and Williemae Huckaby. Ed and his wife, Ann, were married in Redlands, California, for 68 years until she passed away in 2015.

Ed’s family moved to California during the Great Depression and he was raised in Redlands, where he lived next door to Ann from the age of five. Ed attended Redlands High School until he enlisted into the United States Navy during WWII. At the end of the war, he went to work for Redlands Federal Savings and Loan until the Korean War and he once again served his country with duty on the same ship he served on during the previous conflict.

Ed returned to the financial industry where he retired as CEO of Secure Savings in California. Ed had been a resident of Utah for over five years and was recently baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Patti Ann, and her husband, Sam, of Texas and son, Clayton, and his wife, Cathye of Utah; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m. with a viewing at 9 a.m., at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd. There will be a viewing Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. for family and friends at the mortuary. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.