Utah toddler dies at Las Vegas resort after being left in hot car

ST. GEORGE — A 3-year-old Utah boy died Saturday after he was left in a parked car at a Las Vegas resort in triple-digit temperatures.

The Clark County coroner identified the toddler as Chase Lee, of Fillmore, Utah, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday at the Grandview timeshare resort located at 9940 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Lt. Carlos Hank of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told the Review-Journal.

The boy’s parents had left him in the car in the resort parking lot for more than an hour, Lt. Roger Price, of the Special Victims Unit, told FOX5. By the time the parents realized the boy was still in the vehicle, Price said it was too late when they went back to check on him.

The child suffered heat-related injuries and was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“After investigating this, at this time it appears it’s just a tragic accident,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Roger Price said. “We have a very large family that came to town and appears to maybe have lost track of one of the juveniles. And unfortunately, by the time they found out what happened, too much time had already passed.”

The parents were visiting Las Vegas as part of a large family reunion, authorities said, and they lost track of the child.

The windows in the vehicle were up, and the child was in a car seat, the Review-Journal reported.

Investigators said the temperature during the 4 p.m. hour in the area was 114 degrees, and the temperature inside the vehicle with the windows up can reach 170 degrees.

As temperatures start to climb, the number of children who die in vehicles also starts to rise. KidsAndCars.org has now documented 23 children who have died this year in the U.S. due to heatstroke in a vehicle.

Since 1996, at least 12 child deaths due to vehicular heatstroke have occurred in Utah, Kidsandcars.org representatives said.

Last month, 2-year-old Abraham Royal died in Washington County after he had been left in a family van for at least six hours as temperatures climbed to 105 degrees. The toddler and his family had been visiting from Preston, Idaho, as part of a family reunion, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

In August 2014, 11-month-old Skyah Suwyn, of Hurricane, died after being left in her mother’s vehicle in Washington County.

Studies done by the Department of Earth & Climate Sciences show a car’s temperature can increase by 19 degrees in just 10 minutes — and will continue to rise. According to authorities, vehicles can reach life-threatening temperatures in just minutes as children overheat three-to-five times faster than adults.

