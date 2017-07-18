Police ask public’s help identifying man seen masturbating in front of girls in St. George parking lots

Police released this surveillance photo showing a red Ford F-150 truck driven by a man wanted for questioning after he was allegedly seen masturbating in the Albertsons parking lot located at 745 N. Dixie Dr. in St. George, Utah, July 13, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who has reportedly been driving up to teenage girls in the St. George area and sexually touching himself in front of them.

“We have received two reports with similar descriptions of an adult male driving up to teenage females and ensuring they could see him masturbating,” according to a statement issued Monday by the St. George Police Department.

The reported incidents occurred between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on July 7 and July 13 near Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive, according to the Police Department.

The suspect, a Caucasian man believed to be in his mid- to late-30s and driving a red Ford truck, reportedly drove up to random girls in the parking lots of Albertsons and Maverik where he exposed himself to the girls, police said.

“He stays in the truck but makes eye contact with the girls,” St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

Police obtained video surveillance footage of the suspect’s truck from an Albertsons grocery store security camera and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the truck and its driver, Trombley said.

The suspect’s truck – shown at the top of this report – is described as a red four-door Ford F-150 truck with 12-inch tan protective door trim and a ball hitch in the back, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about the case is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident No. 17P017024.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.