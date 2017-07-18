Meet crime-fighting, drug-sniffing K-9 Marley

K-9 Marley, a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever, is the Mesquite Police Department’s newest recruit, Mesquite, Nevada, July 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Upon completion of training in Utah, a new crime-fighting, drug-sniffing K-9 officer will be welcomed to the police force in Mesquite, Nevada.

K-9 Marley, a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever, is the Mesquite Police Department’s newest recruit.

Marley will serve alongside his partner, Officer Justin Goodsell, as a school resource officer at Virgin Valley High School, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Police Department.

The department met Marley in June when officers traveled to Pacific Coast K9 in Custer, Washington, to conduct selection testing on drug dogs.

“Marley tested extremely well and naturally bonded with Officer Goodsell,” the release states. “They have since been spending time bonding and learning how to work together.”

Both Officer Goodsell and Marley are undergoing police dog training in Utah. Once Marley graduates from the police dog school, officials said he will receive his police badge and be certified as a drug dog.

Once certified, Marley will be able to sniff out drugs such as meth, heroin and cocaine and will also be used to sniff out marijuana while at the high school.

Marley will be the Mesquite Police Department’s second certified police dog. The department’s other police dog, a Belgian Malinois named Noro, is assigned to patrol.

As the Police Department continues its effort to combat the use and sale of illegal drugs in the area, Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner said he is looking forward to having two drug dogs on the force.

“Having a drug dog on patrol and one assigned to our school resource officer will help us achieve our goal of proactively investigating and prosecuting drug dealers who attempt to sell illegal and dangerous drugs in our community,” Tanner said in the statement.

Tanner described Marley as a “very friendly” and “fun-loving” dog who loves to play and be around children, also noting how Marley has shown great ambition and desire to locate illegal drugs.

