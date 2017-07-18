Jean Charlotte Hilgendorff Blackett Graham 

July 18, 2017

May 13, 1938 – June 17, 2017

Jean Charlotte Hilgendorff Blackett Graham passed away June 17, 2017, in St. George, Utah. She was born May 13, 1938, to Samuel A. and Hedwig Huebner Hilgendorff. She had two brothers, Norman (Jane) and Wayne P. Hilgendorff.

She married David J. Blackett and had three beautiful children; David S. (Denise), Chari D., and Darren J. She later married David R. Graham, and inherited two wonderful sons; Jason (Jen), and Ryan (Kirsi). Together they had eight beautiful grandchildren; Zachary, Jeremy, Kathryn, Samuel, Gabriel, Jackson, Jett and Onni.

Our mother was a lifelong learner; she continued her education at Dixie State University until her death. She shared her wisdom with her fellow Alanon members. Our mother was a devoted Catholic. Even after her passing we continue to learn from her. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services

Services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Parish, 1375 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.   

