Get your head in the game with ‘High School Musical Jr.’ at Brigham’s Playhouse

Cast members of Brigham's Playhouse's "High School Musical Jr." pose for a promotional photo, Washington City, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Josie Robison Photography, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Brigham’s Playhouse is excited to announce their special summer camp program’s production of Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” showing select nights starting Thursday and running through Aug. 5.

When it comes to “High School Musical Jr.” you need to get your head back into the game — the high school basketball game, that is. Basketball star Troy Bolton is branching out from sports into musical theater while studious Gabriella decides to also give it a try.

This leads both the basketball and academic teams to worry their stars will give them up to become musical stars instead. Meanwhile the theater star, Sharpay, schemes to keep her place with all the new competition for the stage.

Will these groups be able to figure out they are all in this together and have a happy ending? This stage version of Disney’s mega-hit musical captures the talents of an amazing all kids cast where anything is possible. Performances will run Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

“High School Musical Jr.” is not part of the regular Brigham’s Playhouse season; it is a limited engagement featuring their “Summer Camp 2017” kids. All tickets are $12 and are available on their website, by calling 435-251-8000 or by visiting the box office at 25 N. 300 West, Bldg. C1, in Washington.

About Brigham’s Playhouse

Brigham’s Playhouse believes in the power of live theater and its ability to provide audiences and performing artists with life-changing experiences. They are located at CottonTown Village in Washington City just across from Star Nursery on Telegraph, next to Red Barn. This is the fourth season for the playhouse, which was founded in 2014 by the Young and Knapp families.

Event details

What: Brigham’s Playhouse “Summer Camp 2017” production of “High School Musical Jr.”

When: July 20-Aug. 5 | Show runs Tuesday-Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. throughout the run of the show.

Where: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.

Cost: $12.

Purchase tickets at the Brigham’s Playhouse website, by calling 435-251-8000 or by visiting the box office at 25 N. 300 West, Bldg. C1, in Washington.

