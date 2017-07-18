March 10, 1934 — July 15, 2017

Gertrud “Trudy” Franziska Wendenkampf Jessop was born March 10, 1934, to Franz E. and Franziska Pschorn Wendenkampf at Oberbrand, County of Karlsbad, Czechoslovakia. Trudy quietly died at her home July 15 surrounded by her family.

She married LaDell “Buzz” Jessop July 7, 1952, in Landshut, Germany. They had one daughter, Jeanette (Jenny), and the three of them moved to St. George. They also lived in Santa Clara and Las Vegas, Nevada, before returning to St. George.

Trudy worked at the Desert Kitchen Café, Nielson’s Bakery and then many years in the lady’s department of Center Department Store.

She was a doting and loving wife to Buzz and did everything for him. She especially made sure he and his mining buddies always had plenty of food, whether at home or out in the hills.

Trudy loved dressing up and took great pride in looking her best.

Trudy was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Jenny, son-in-law, Dewey Wickham; grandchildren, Holly Sedgwick, Heidi (Russ) Pratt, Dustin Wickham; great-grandsons, Garrett, Cooper, Quincy, and Jett Pratt; sisters-in-law, Jenny Larson, Joyce Miller, Carolyn (Jimmy) Ballard and June (Ron) Ammerman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and granddaughter, Heather Wickham.

The family thanks and appreciates the many medical providers and staff who have cared for her during her longtime illness.

Funeral services

Friends may call Saturday, July 22, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George. Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.