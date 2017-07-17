Fireworks cause large brush fire close to homes on Black Hill

A brush fire spreads on Black Hill, July 16, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Jeff Sproul, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Fireworks discharged outside the legal date range in a restricted area sparked a brush fire that burned through between 10 and 15 acres on Black Hill Sunday night.

St. George Fire Department responded to the blaze at approximately 8:45 p.m. on the hillside near Donlee Drive.

The fire quickly spread north and south, charring through thick brush and coming within about 100 yards of nearby houses, but it was suppressed before it could damage any of the structures.

Individuals lighting fireworks caused the fire, St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said, adding that they were discharged in a restricted area and were not allowed on the current date.

Officers from St. George Police Department also responded and were actively investigating the crime at the time of the fire.

“It’s very frustrating,” Stoker said, referring to fires that he said could otherwise have been avoided. “There’s no common sense being used here. We’ve had some major fires throughout the state this year – the Brian Head Fire. We’ve had several here in town.”

The individuals who started the fire will face charges, Stoker said, adding that they could face steep fines for the suppression costs.

However, Stoker was unable to provide any information about a possible suspect or suspects at the time of this report.

“We will aggressively go after people that start fires, whether they’re using legal fireworks within date or not,” he said. “If you cause a fire, you will be cited and you will be charged the suppression cost. We just issued suppression costs we just had off Snow Canyon Parkway which was (sic) over $23,000.”

The fire on Black Hill was contained within about an hour and a half, but crews remained on the scene late into the night and early morning Monday mopping up hot spots.

“It did spread to the south, just north of the ‘D,’” Stoker said.

Crews contained the southern flank of the blazed before it reached the iconic D that is often lit up at night representing Dixie State University.

The fire also made it to the top of the hill near an access road, where it was quickly suppressed before descending down the western side.

Gusty winds swept through the area following a brief storm. The wind actually helped suppression efforts on the southern flank, Stoker said, pushing the fire into itself.

The scar left behind on the charred hillside will likely lead to complications for homeowners as rains begin to sweep through town.

“When you get those monsoon rains coming in, we’ll have mud slides.”

Stoker reiterated that all of this could have been avoided, noting that the fire department has run active campaigns to bring awareness to residents about the dangers of fireworks in periods of excessive heat.

“Use some common sense if you do fireworks. They’re restricted for a reason. Fires like this when they go up these hills travel very quickly and then spread rapidly.”

The fire is still under investigation at the time of this report.

