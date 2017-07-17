Fire restrictions ending at Coconino and Kaibab National Forests

Composite stock images, St. George News

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Due to significant widespread rain and decreasing fire danger, the entire Coconino and Kaibab National Forests in northern Arizona will lift all campfire and smoking restrictions Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

Forest managers typically lift fire restrictions when at least a half inch of precipitation has been received over more than two-thirds of the forests. To date, many areas of both forests have received much more than that amount of precipitation.

“With the monsoon moisture we have received, the decreasing fire danger, and the availability of many firefighting resources, fire officials on both forests collaboratively decided it is the appropriate time to lift all fire restrictions for the Coconino and Kaibab,” Jason Clawson, fire staff officer for the Kaibab National Forest said.

“Fire restrictions are a great tool for us in preventing unwanted, human-caused fires, and we’d like to thank our visitors for their vigilance in being cautious with potential ignition sources while recreating in the forests.”

The Coconino and Kaibab forests initially implemented campfire and smoking restrictions on June 13 in order to protect public health and reduce preventable, human-caused wildfires.

Visitors are always expected to use caution with campfires and other potential ignition sources. Campfires should always be completely extinguished and never left unattended or abandoned.

