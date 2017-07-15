Woman sustains serious injury while boating at Gunlock State Park

ST. GEORGE — A 26-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a boating incident at Gunlock State Park Saturday evening.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident involving a single motorboat at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene called 911 after they were flagged down for help as the boaters pulled into the reservoir’s loading ramp.

The witnesses said the woman was wakeboarding when the boat’s driver mistakenly reversed the watercraft.

A person with medical training was with the boaters when the injury occurred and applied a tourniquet to the patient to help control bleeding.

Medical personnel from Santa Clara Fire Department and Ivins Fire and Rescue arrived shortly after to administer additional treatment.

“She has lacerations up through her leg and abdomen,” Gunlock State Park manager Laura Melling said, noting that the boat’s propeller was the source of the patient’s injuries.

The injuries were serious but not life-threatening, Melling said.

The woman was airlifted to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Mercy Air to undergo surgery.

Deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by witnesses and emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

