Jon Huntsman Sr. speaks in favor of medical marijuana

Jon Huntsman, Sr. speaking on medical marijuana usage in Utah. Salt Lake City, Utah, July 12, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Fox13Now.com,, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah advocates for medicinal marijuana now have a major name to go along with a major fight. Sitting down with Fox 13’s Bob Evans during a 3 Questions segment, Jon Huntsman Sr. didn’t hold back his support.

“I’m a very strong advocate for medical marijuana,” Huntsman Sr. said. “I think some folks have it terribly confused with smoking marijuana.”

Huntsman said his support comes from his own needs. For the past 10 years, Huntsman has suffered from Polymyalgia Rheumatica, a disorder that can cause severe shoulder and hip-joint pain.

He’s also a four-time cancer survivor.

“I won’t take the opioids, I’ll take the pain,” Huntsman said of the current treatments.

He said the constipation, and the possibility of kidney or bladder failure, turned him away from opioids entirely.

“It’s really severe pain,” he said. “Sometimes you just want to scream out at night because of joints not working and things just breaking down on you.”

The Utah Patients Coalition is currently pushing for a ballot initiative that would get medicinal marijuana on the 2018 Election ballot. It’s an effort that would require 115,000 signatures.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by JEFF MCADAM, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station