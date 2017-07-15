Forest Service to host public meeting in Kanab for Arizona National Scenic Trail

Stock image. St. George News

ALBUQUERQUE – The U.S. Forest Service will host a public meeting in Kanab August 9 to discuss development of a comprehensive plan for the Arizona National Scenic Trail.

The comprehensive plan is being developed in partnership with the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Arizona State Parks, local governments and the Arizona Trail Association. The plan will guide management of the trail for the next 15 to 20 years.

The Arizona National Scenic Trail stretches over 800 miles from Mexico to the Utah border. Thousands of hikers, runners, mountain bicyclists and horseback riders utilize the trail each year. It stretches through seven Arizona counties, four National Forests, one state park, four National Park Service sites including Grand Canyon National Park and two Bureau of Land Management units.

The Arizona National Scenic Trail was added to the National Trails System by Congress in 2009. It is one of only 11 National Scenic Trails nationwide.

“This trail has been a community project from day one,” Laura White, Forest Service Trail administrator, said in a news release issued by the Forest Service. “We hope supporters of the trail will take this opportunity to help us craft a long-term vision for its management and protection.”

Topics covered at each meeting include trail management, connectivity with local communities, access for recreation and long-term protection. Attendees will be able to review the preliminary Forest Service-proposed action and provide feedback.

The public meeting is open house format and will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, at the Kanab City Library Multipurpose room, 374 North Main St. A short presentation on the plan will begin at 6 p.m.

The meeting is scheduled during a 60-day comment period that begins August 1 and includes five additional meetings throughout Arizona.

For more information on the Arizona National Scenic Trail, contact Laura White at 520-388-8328 or laurawhite@fs.fed.us.

