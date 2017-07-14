Wildland fire near Enterprise on way to containment

Smoke of the Crestline Fire as seen from Enterprise, Utah, July 13, 2017 | Photo coutesy of Don Gilman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A lightning-caused fire located 5 miles northwest of Enterprise is well on it’s way to being contained, according to the Color Country Interagency Fire Center.

Dubbed the Crestline Fire by fire managers, it started Thursday around 5:20 p.m. and threw up a large plume and smoke noticed by some Enterprise residents. The fire itself is located in Iron County.

Lightning struck the area six times, according to a Friday news release from the interagency fire center.

The fire is currently measured at 230 acres after aerial mapping took place Friday morning. Original estimates prior to the mapping had placed the fire at 300 acres. Fire managers anticipate the fire being contained by either late Friday or early Saturday.

Current fuels feeding the fire include grass, shrubs, pinyon and juniper trees.

Though smoke was seen from Enterprise, no structures or the town as whole were ever threaten by the fire, Christian Venhuizen, of the Bureau of Land Management, told St. George News earlier in the day.

Color Country Interagency Fire crews fighting the Crestline Fire include BLM Color Country, BLM Arizona Strip, Dixie National Forest and Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Fire restrictions for the region remain in place for due to dry conditions.

“Condition are right for fire,” Venhuizen said.

Restrictions for the region, including the Arizona Strip and associated counties, can be found here: Fire restrictions expanded as fire managers hope to curtail human-caused fires

