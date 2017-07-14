Police ask public’s help identifying 3 theft suspects in 2 separate incidents

ST. GEORGE – The Hurricane City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating theft suspects involved in unrelated cases.

The Police Department posted the investigations on two separate days on its Facebook page.

In the most recent post, Thursday, police said they are looking for two men believed to have stolen over $400 worth of merchandise from the Hurricane Walmart in the early hours of April 24.

Accompanying the post is footage from a Walmart surveillance camera of the possible suspects.

See video in media player at the top of this report.

The two were approached by employees and fled in a white four-door pickup truck, according to the post.

Anyone who recognizes these men or has information on the incident is asked to contact the Hurricane City Police Department at 435-635-9663 or Dispatch at 435-627-4999.

The other suspect police are looking for, according to a post Wednesday, is a man (pictured below) believed to be involved in the break in of a local business from which several construction tools were stolen.

If anyone recognizes the man in the photo or has information on the theft, they area asked to contact Hurricane City Police Detective Stacey Gubler at 435-635-9663 ext 126.

