Police ask public’s help identifying 3 theft suspects in 2 separate incidents

Written by Mori Kessler
July 14, 2017

ST. GEORGE – The Hurricane City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating theft suspects involved in unrelated cases.

The men in this photo are suspects in the theft of items of items from the Walmart in Hurricane, Utah. Anyone who may recognize these men is asked to contact Hurricane City Police, Hurricane, Utah, April 24, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Hurricane City Police, St. George News

The Police Department posted the investigations on two separate days on its Facebook page.

In the most recent post, Thursday, police said they are looking for two men believed to have stolen over $400 worth of merchandise from the Hurricane Walmart in the early hours of April 24.

Accompanying the post is footage from a Walmart surveillance camera of the possible suspects.

See video in media player at the top of this report.

The two were approached by employees and fled in a white four-door pickup truck, according to the post.

Anyone who recognizes these men or has information on the incident is asked to contact the Hurricane City Police Department at 435-635-9663 or Dispatch at 435-627-4999.

The other suspect police are looking for, according to a post Wednesday, is a man (pictured below) believed to be involved in the break in of a local business from which several construction tools were stolen.

If anyone recognizes the man in the photo or has information on the theft, they area asked to contact Hurricane City Police Detective Stacey Gubler at 435-635-9663 ext 126.

The man in this photo is a suspect in the break in of a local Hurricane business from which construction tools were stolen. Anyone who may recognize the man or have information on the theft is asked to contact Hurricane City Police Department, Hurricane, Utah, July 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Hurricane City Police, St. George News

