Desert Pain Specialists provides new treatment option for spinal stenosis

FEATURE – Drs. Court Empey and Spencer Wells of Desert Pain Specialists are pleased to announce they are now providers of Vertiflex’s Superion Indirect Decompression System, a new treatment procedure designed for patients who suffer from moderate lumbar spinal stenosis.

Both Empey and Wells have been trained in the new system and are accepting patients who qualify.

After rigorous clinical trials, the Superion Indirect Decompression System was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a treatment option for patients diagnosed with lumbar spinal stenosis. The system has also been approved by Medicare for those who qualify for coverage.

Often the result of wear and tear on the spine caused by everyday activities, lumbar spinal stenosis is a narrowing of the spinal canal. This fairly common condition is marked by symptoms that can include a dull aching pain in the leg, groin and/or buttocks, numbness or tingling in the leg or buttocks, muscle weakness and sciatic pain.

Patients who suspect they might have lumbar spinal stenosis should consult with a doctor to rule out conditions with similar symptoms. X-rays or MRIs may be needed to properly diagnose the condition.

Spinal stenosis can be detrimental to a patient’s ability to walk or even stand, Empey said, adding that it prevents them from being able to do the things they want and need to do.

Before the system was approved, patients’ options were limited and swung widely between conservative epidural steroid injections and invasive back surgery, Empey said.

What is so exciting to both Empey and Wells about the Superion Indirect Decompression System is that it is a treatment option that bridges the gap between conservative care and surgical care.

The new Superion system is a minimally invasive surgical procedure performed at a surgical center. The doctors implant a small titanium device to the affected area through a tube approximately the size of a dime. The Superion implant is designed to relieve pressure on the patient’s affected nerves while retaining the patient’s mobility.

The Superion implant has been clinically proven to be durable for 48 months, Vertiflex states on its website, providing patients with a reduction in leg pain by 79 percent at 48 months.

For patients who have been treated for lumbar spinal stenosis with epidural steroid injections for six months without relief from their pain but don’t want or are not healthy enough to withstand direct decompression or back fusion surgery, Empey said the Superion Indirect Decompression System could be a great treatment option.

For Empey, helping patients effectively manage their pain is what is so exciting about both his job and the Superion system.

“When I’m able to help patients who aren’t able to function and I’m able to control their pain by a procedure like this, it is so gratifying for me,” Empey said. “It makes my job worth it.”

For more information about the Superion Indirect Decompression System, visit Vertiflex’s website.

About Desert Pain Specialists

Desert Pain Specialists is Southern Utah’s premier interventional pain management team. Both Empey and Wells are fellowship trained interventional pain medicine specialists and Southern Utah natives. The doctors and the entire staff at Desert Pain Specialists are dedicated to helping patients find relief from their pain.

Desert Pain Specialists is located in the Coral Desert Health Center, 1490 Foremaster Drive, Suite 220 in St. George. The team has additional offices in Cedar City – 1760 N. Main St.- and Mesquite, Nevada – 340 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Suite 600.

