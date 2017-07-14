Part-owners of houseboat speak after deadly explosion on Lake Powell

The house boat on which a generator reportedly exploded and killed 52-year-old Kirsten Meyer, of Castle Rock, Colorado, and critically injured four others, Lake Powell, Utah, date unspecied | Photo courtesy of Wendy Mills/Fox13Now.com, St. George News

LAKE POWELL – For 18 years, Summer Paradise has been a getaway for the Mills family, but their annual trip to Lake Powell took an unexpected turn when Wendy Mills got an update on her phone about an explosion on a houseboat.

The blast aboard “Summer Paradise” killed 52-year-old Kirsten Meyer of Castle Rock, Colorado and critically injured four others.

“We were planning on going this Sunday,” Mills said. “We had it all planned out. We had all the food, and everything is packed already.”

Mills didn’t know it was their boat until she talked to her husband.

“He said that houseboat that blew up was ours, and I said ‘You’re kidding, right?’ and he said, ‘No, it was our houseboat, the president of the boat just called,’” Mills recalled.

The boat was anchored in Crystal Springs Canyon near the Bull Frog Marina. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says about two dozen people were on the boat at the time.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com

Story by KIERSTEN NUNEZ, Fox13Now.com

Copyright © 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station