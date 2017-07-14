Driver crashes SUV into outside patio of restaurant

A black Nissan Rogue SUV crashes through a 2-foot wall into the patio area of The Pasta Factory Friday morning, St. George, Utah, July 14, 2107 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An SUV crashed through a garden wall and landed in the middle of an outdoor patio dining area of the The Pizza Factory early Friday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in front of the Pasta Factory on the corner of Main Street and St. George Boulevard.

Upon arrival officers found a black Nissan Rogue SUV in the middle of the outdoor patio of the restaurant, with the driver waiting outside of the vehicle.

The SUV crashed through the 2-foot wall that surrounds the perimeter of the patio and came to rest on top of a pile of debris.

The driver’s husband arrived soon afterward to check on his wife and survey the damage.

“I’m just so glad everyone’s okay,” he said. “It was the first question I asked when she called to tell me.”

The St. George Police Department and St. George Fire Department responded and tended to the scene.

Officials could not be reached for comment at the writing of this report.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

