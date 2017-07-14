4 suffer injuries in T-bone crash

ST. GEORGE — Multiple officers, fire department personnel and three ambulances responded to a T-bone crash on Sunset Boulevard in St. George that involved multiple injuries and significant damage after a driver failed to yield.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. officers and emergency rpersonnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Sunset Boulevard near 2100 West Street that involved a dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee and a white Mazda SUV, St. George Police Officer Matt Schuman said.

Upon arrival officers found both vehicles on Sunset Boulevard with the Jeep near the median facing west and the Mazda on the eastbound side blocking the inside lane of traffic.

Four of the individuals involved in the crash were injured and later transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George by ambulance for evaluation and treatment, the officer said.

“There were multiple injuries in this crash,” Schuman said.

Officers determined that the driver of the Mazda pulled out onto Sunset from 2100 West, intent on making a left-hand turn, and struck the westbound Jeep on the front passenger side with an impact that caused significant damage and multiple injuries.

Four of the occupants were properly restrained at the time of the crash, he said, however one of the individuals who was later transported to the hospital was not wearing a seat belt.

A citation will be issued to the Mazda driver for failing to yield at a stop sign, he said.

St. George Police and Fire departments responded and tended to the scene, along with three Gold Cross Ambulances that were dispatched to transport the injured.

Traffic was affected for approximately one hour.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

