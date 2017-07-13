William L. Cravey

July 13, 2017

April 9, 1946 – July 10, 2017

After a short illness, William L. Cravey, 71, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017, at Bella Terra Nursing Home. He was born April 9, 1946.  Mr. Cravey was well known in the area for his geological work and knowledge; an interest which his sisters, Rosalie and Norma, and brother, Frank, have said began at an early age. A portion of his collection has been on display at the Silver Reef Museum.

Mr. Cravey also was a well-known member of the Southern Utah Rock Club. Their motto was “a rock-hounding and prospecting club showing courtesy and respect between humans and nature.”

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 18, at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 N. Main Street, Hurricane, Utah. A visitation will be held Tuesday, prior to services, at 10 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be in the LaVerkin Cemetery, LaVerkin, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings visit metcalfmortuary.com.

