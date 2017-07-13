1 killed, 4 injured at Lake Powell in house boat explosion

Stock image, St. George News

LAKE POWELL, Utah – One person is dead and four others were seriously injured when the house boat they were on exploded Wednesday night, according to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal blast occurred in the Crystal Springs Canyon area around 10 p.m. when someone on the house boat attempted to start a generator.

Those injured have been flown to surrounding hospitals.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and National park Service are investigating the incident.

