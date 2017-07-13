Police: Man ‘blacks out,’ drives off road

Written by Joseph Witham
July 13, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after driving his truck off the roadway Tuesday evening.

A truck rests atop a landscaping feature after its driver told police he “blacked out” and drove off the road on Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah, July 13, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

St. George Police responded to the incident at around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of 1100 East and Riverside Drive involving a white Ford pickup truck.

The driver was alert and conscious when medical responders arrived, St. George Police Lt. Joseph Hartman said, adding that he showed no obvious sign of injury at the scene.

“He was transported by Gold Cross but as a precaution,” Hartman said.

The driver told police he “blacked out” when the incident occurred, Hartman said.

The truck landed in a nearby landscaping feature and appeared to be lodged between rocks.

A wrecker arrived and towed the vehicle away after prying it out of the dirt.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

