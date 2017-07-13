Developer seeks approval for large water park in St. George

A 3D rendering of a waterslide for “Splash City Adventure Water Park,” proposed to be built in the Middleton area of St. George at approximately 2200 E. Middleton Drive | Image courtesy City of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A new water park that includes “extreme slides” and a large wave pool in the planning stages for construction was recommended for approval by the St. George Planning Commission Tuesday.

“Splash City Adventure Water Park” is planned to be built in the Middleton area of St. George at approximately 2200 East Middleton Drive just west of Interstate 15 Exit 10.

The park is themed after tropical island destinations with influences from Caribbean and Polynesian locations set along the red rock backdrop of surrounding hillsides.

“Guests will have the feeling of being in a land that is unlike anything they have experienced before,” according to a narrative about the water park by developer Red Cliffs Development and Investments.

Features include waterslides, a 900-foot-long “Lazy River,” a surfing-capable wave pool and play areas for children all surrounded by shaded cabanas.

While the water features are planned to be opened on a seasonal basis, the developer is also seeking permit to construct a 22,179-square-foot “Family Entertainment Center” to be opened year-round on the property that includes a large arcade room, trampoline area and indoor surf machines.

The property is already zoned for commercial use but still requires the approval of a conditional use permit from the St. George City Council for both the 73-foot-tall waterslide tower and entertainment facility.

The section of Middleton Drive that goes through the property also needs to be relinquished by the Utah Department of Transportation before the application for permit can be presented to the City Council.

If approved water for the park’s features will be supplied from the city’s culinary, or drinking, water system, Marc Mortensen, St. George assistant to the city manager, told St. George News, adding that the park would also employ a method of water recycling.

Mortensen said he expects the water park’s conditional use permits to be considered for approval at a City Council meeting at St. George City Hall within the next three to four weeks.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.