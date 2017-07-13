TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | July 14-16
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Photography: Sight Site | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Art Museum Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Community Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Only Abstraction Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon to 1 p.m. | Curtain Call Luncheon | Admission: $17.50-$20 | Location: Southern Utah University Alumni House, 279 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Sunday, times vary | Neil Simon Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: The Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Mamma Mia” preview | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Saturday’s Warrior” | Admission: $13 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “The Great Circus C.A.P.E.R.” | Admission: $10-$12 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | “EnTRANCED: The Hypno-Reality Show” | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Casa Blanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Mamma Mia” preview | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 5-9 p.m. | July Concert Series | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Parowan Library Park, 16 S. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Sunset on the Square: “Little Rascals” | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Funky Monkey Drive In Movie Night | Admission: Free | Location: Funky Monkey Arcade, 281 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)-Saturday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) | Midsummer Renaissance Faire | Admission: Free; vendors may vary | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Cat, kitten, dog and puppy adoption event | Admission: Free; adoptions vary | Location: PetSmart, 15 S. River Road, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock Live: Scott Ibex | Admission: Free | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | The Naked Waiters | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Level Rising | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Level Rising | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
- Saturday-Sunday | Classic Rock Music Fest | Admission: Free; food, beverage and activities vary | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 Highway 143, Brian Head.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Date Night at the Museum | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Saturday-Sunday, all day | Wildflower Festival | Admission: $5 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.
- Saturday, 6:15 a.m. | Desperado Duel | Admission: Varies | Location: Panguitch Middle School, 400 East 100 South, Panguitch.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Cedar Breaks Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
