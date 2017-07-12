Police continue searching for missing person

Shaw Trent Phillipsen, 22,, is missing. He was last seen somewhere on the east mountains of Cedar City | Photo courtesy Cedar City Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – Authorities have been searching since Tuesday night for a white adult male reported missing since Sunday afternoon.

The Cedar City Police Department received a missing person report Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for Shaw Trent Phillipsen.

Phillipsen was last seen Sunday afternoon when the 22-year-old had reportedly sent some Snapchat messages to friends saying he was hiking in the mountains east of Cedar City.

“The photo is taken on a ridge and you can see Cedar City in the background, but we have no idea where he was when he took the photo,” Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

His vehicle was located near the walking trail on state Route 14, about 1 mile east of Cedar City.

More than 48 hours passed before anyone reported Phillipsen missing, a time lapse authorities say is a long time for someone to be gone.

“The longer someone is missing, the more chance of exposure and dehydration,” Womack said.

Iron County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out and several K9 officers were deployed to search the areas near where Phillipsen’s vehicle was found.

Officers from the Cedar City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office also searched the area on foot and on ATVs.

Helicopters from Southern Utah University Aviation Program also assisted in the search Tuesday. The State of Utah Helicopter is being deployed Wednesday morning.

Phillipsen is described as 6-foot 2-inches and 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pair of shorts and a white T-shirt.

If you have seen this person or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Cedar City Police Department immediately at 435-586-2956.

