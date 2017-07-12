Did you feel it? Morning earthquake rattles Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — A small earthquake was reported Wednesday morning south of St. George.

The earthquake, originally measured at magnitude 3.6, was reported to have occurred at 8:41 a.m. about 8 miles south of St. George, according to the United States Geological Survey.

One St. George News reader reported feeling the earthquake “big time” in the Bloomington area, further describing the quake as one that “felt like two rocks crashed against each other – a jolt, not a roll.”

Another St. George resident, Donna Rode, said she was at her office on Mall Drive and Riverside Drive when she felt the Wednesday morning quake.

“I was in my office at busybusy software,’ Rode said. “It was nice and quiet when the quake hit. It was not a rolling motion – the quakes that roll are farther away. It was a shaking motion. (It) went on for about 5 seconds then finished with a large jolt.”

In addition to St. George, residents in Bloomington, Bloomington Hills, Santa Clara, Ivins, Washington City and Virgin, as well as Beaver Dam, Arizona, reported feeling the quake.

The quake was later downgraded to a 3.4 magnitude.

Southern Utah and the surrounding area is seismically active and is no stranger to earthquakes. Quakes measuring 5.0 or above struck Cedar City in 1942, Kanab in 1959 and St. George in 1992.

The 1992 5.6 magnitude earthquake occurred along the Hurricane fault and triggered a large landslide that destroyed three homes in Springdale.

Earthquakes cannot be accurately forecast, but preparations can be made in the event that a large quake does strike.

The USGS recommends the following in case of a severe earthquake:

If you are indoors: Stay there. Get under a desk or table and hang on to it (drop, cover, and hold on) or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. Stay clear of windows, fireplaces and heavy furniture or appliances. Get out of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place (things can fall on you). Don’t run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is danger of falling and hurting yourself or being hit by falling glass or debris.

Stay there. Get under a desk or table and hang on to it (drop, cover, and hold on) or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. Stay clear of windows, fireplaces and heavy furniture or appliances. Get out of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place (things can fall on you). Don’t run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is danger of falling and hurting yourself or being hit by falling glass or debris. If you are outside: Get into the open, away from buildings, power lines, chimneys and anything else that might fall on you.

Get into the open, away from buildings, power lines, chimneys and anything else that might fall on you. If you are driving: Stop carefully. Move your car as far out of traffic as possible. Do not stop on or under a bridge or overpass or under trees, light posts, power lines or signs. Stay inside your car until the shaking stops. When you resume driving, watch for breaks in the pavement, fallen rocks and bumps in the road at bridge approaches.

Stop carefully. Move your car as far out of traffic as possible. Do not stop on or under a bridge or overpass or under trees, light posts, power lines or signs. Stay inside your car until the shaking stops. When you resume driving, watch for breaks in the pavement, fallen rocks and bumps in the road at bridge approaches. If you are in a mountainous area: Watch out for falling rock, landslides, trees and other debris that could be loosened by quakes.

Resources:

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.